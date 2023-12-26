Manchester United x-x Aston Villa: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Aston Villa x-x at Old Trafford in tonight’s Boxing Day fixture. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 5- Was supposed to be the “authoritative” version of David de Gea but sat on his line tamely as the ball went past him for the first goal. Had a good save in the second half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 4- Little to no contribution to attack and a few nervous moments in defence.

Jonny Evans 7- Continued his assure display despite being surrounded by panic. Were it not for his crucial interceptions, the scoreline would have been much worse.

Raphael Varane 6- The lesser of the two centre-backs. Not directly culpable for any goal but not his usual, assertive self.

Diogo Dalot 5- He did go on a few attacking runs but made the wrong decision everytime when he was there. Hardly comfortable in defence.

Kobbie Mainoo 6- Nothing he tried came off in the first half but was pure energy and desire in the second as the team ramped up the pressure.

Christian Eriksen 7- Had United’s best shot of the first half from outside the box and was good at retaining possession after the panic of two quickfire goals.

Bruno Fernande 6- The worst of Fernandes was on display here as he looked the most shattered when United went two goals down but improved in the the second with the team. Silly yellow for dissent.

Marcus Rashford 6- Started with a point to prove and assisted Garnacho’s goal but didn’t help his teammates with his obvious gestures of constant frustration.

Alejandro Garnacho 8- Did well on the right with United’s most dangerous moves comes through his direct running. Scored United’s first goal after nearly 450 minutes of football and would’ve got two if not for an offside effort. Man of the Match.

Rasmus Hojlund 6- All the emotions came bursting out after he scored his first league goal with an extremely well-taken volley to complete United’s comeback.

Substitutes:

Scott McTominay 6- Role changed immediately after coming on as United took the lead and did his job well defensively.

Antony 6- Same as McTominay, but the defensive rearguard role suited his game better anyway.

Willy Kambwala 6- Subbed on late for Hojlund to add an extra body in defence and performed his duty well.

Hannibal 6- Injury time sub to add legs to a tiring team.

Daniel Gore 6- Subbed in injury time along wit Hannibal for the same reason as the Tunisian.

Manager Erik ten Hag 7 – From bust to boom! The team is clearly still playing for him and this kind of win will arguably do more for this team than a usual win would have been.

