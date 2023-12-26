Manchester United’s front three provide Christmas cheer to fans



It was almost like a Christmas miracle as Manchester United came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Heading into the encounter, United had not scored for over 600 minutes with the team scoring the second-lowest goals in the Premier League.

It was the worst possible beginning as the hosts conceded two avoidable goals from set-piece routines as the visitors played the offside trap to perfection.

United deliver Christmas cheer

But with their backs to the wall after yet another torrid first half, the team finally responded with Sir Dave Brailsford watching on with interest from the stands.

Alejandro Garnacho, who has been far from good recently, scored a brace before Rasmus Hojlund scored the winner, netting his first-ever league goal as the Stretford End went wild with jubilation.

The win will ease the pressure on a beleaguered Erik ten Hag, who has been under the cosh due to the recent disappointing results with his team climbing to sixth in the table.

The manager finally took the right selection calls with Antony and Scott McTominay rightfully returning to the bench while Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford came in.

With Casemiro still to be fit, playing the Dane alongside the young but brilliant Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes in an advanced position is the team’s best midfield set-up.

If the Denmark international remains fit, Ten Hag should stick to this partnership, especially for home games and games against teams from the bottom half of the table.

Another major positive for the Dutch manager will be the performance of Marcus Rashford, who has looked like a shadow of his former self before tonight’s game.

Attacking trio finally shine

He was quick and deadly against Unai Emery’s men, grabbing an assist and having another chalked off for a marginal offside call by VAR.

More importantly, unlike Antony, the English winger kept trying to find his attacking partners and was always positive with his runs instead of running headlong into traffic.

With Hojlund as the striker, Garnacho down the right flank, and Rashford from the left, this is by far the deadliest attacking triumvirate at the manager’s disposal.

A day before Christmas, INEOS was announced as the new minority shareholder and now the team have delivered on Boxing Day. Fans will be hoping this can finally be the start of something special.