Marcus Rashford puts up much more spirited and rejuvenated display vs. Aston Villa



Manchester United overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Unai Emery’s Aston Villa 3-2 at Old Trafford.

First-half goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker gave Villa the lead and it looked like United were heading for yet another loss.

However, the Red Devils put up a fight in the second 45 minutes and reaped their rewards. A brace from Alejandro Garnacho and the all-important winner for Rasmus Hojlund ensured the team clinched all three points at home.

United had a 46% share of the ball to Villa’s 54% possession.

Erik ten Hag’s men registered seven shots on target from their total 13 cracks at goal.

Villa on the other hand had 10 total shots but only four required Andre Onana to swing into action.

United put together 389 passes with a success rate of 79%. Villa strung 446 passes with a pass accuracy of 82%.

While Garnacho and Hojlund will get the plaudits and rightfully so for their valuable contributions in front of goal, another United star who performed well was Marcus Rashford.

Rashford was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI after Antony was benched.

The Englishman is not having the best of seasons by his usually high standards but against Villa, he showed why he shouldn’t be counted out completely.

Rashford completed 19 passes during the time he was on the pitch.

He won three of the tackles he delved into.

The Carrington academy graduate successfully completed three of the dribbles he embarked on. He also had three shots to his name and was certainly unlucky not to get on the score sheet.

Rashford created one big chance and of course, had an assist for Garnacho’s first goal which set the comeback in motion.

Hopefully, Rashford now kicks on and gets his season back on track. United definitely need him to be at his best.

