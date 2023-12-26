Match Report: Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa

Manchester United showed determination and grit to earn a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Aston Villa.

As the match got underway, Man United looked composed in the opening minutes, however, the visitors placed continued pressure on their defence, making it challenging to get the ball into Villa’s half.

Villa made some dangerous passes into United’s third, with Douglas Luiz’s cross to Leon Bailey being cut out by a Diogo Dalot header.

10 minutes in, Christian Eriksen looked to mark his return from injury when he fired a long-range effort that was saved by Villa keeper Emiliano Martínez.

Still, Villa looked dangerous, launching a counter-attack that ended with a corner for the away side.

While John McGinn’s cross looked threatening, Andre Onana did well to punch the ball out of danger.

15 minutes in, United looked to be in on goal as Alejandro Garnacho blazed down the right wing into the box.

Unfortunately, his pass into the centre was unable to reach Christian Eriksen as the Villa defenders swarmed back.

While United retained possession, Bruno Fernandes’s lobbed pass to Eriksen was disposed of by the defence.

Although Dalot gave the ball away carelessly from a goal kick, Jonny Evans responded swiftly to tackle Leon Bailey and recoup possession.

21 minutes in, Old Trafford was stunned into silence as it appeared as if United’s shocking run of form would continue.

John McGinn whipped in a free kick that appeared to clip Ollie Watkins before heading into the net.

While Watkins was in an offside position, VAR determined that the striker did not make contact with the ball, thereby allowing the goal to stand.

In the 26th minute, things went from bad to worse as an unmarked Leander Dendoncker put the ball into the net from a corner.

Poor marking from United allowed yet another soft goal from the visitors.

On the 30-minute mark, Christian Eriksen sent a masterful cross behind Villa’s defence to Fernandes, however, the United captain blasted his shot wide, missing out on a prime opportunity to bring United back into the game.

Moments later, Fernandes showed his resilience by reviving the United attack and passing to Marcus Rashford, whose grounded shot was saved.

Suddenly, United appeared more hungry to get on the scoresheet.

A few minutes later, Fernandes sent another threatening cross in toward Rasmus Hojlund, whose first touch was somewhat lacking.

Still, he was able to wrestle the ball back under his control and push the ball off to Rashford, who fired a venomous shot that forced a fully extended save by the Villa keeper.

Two minutes from half time, Fernandes sent a cross toward Rashford, who blazed down the left wing and fired a dangerous shot into the side netting.

After the fourth official’s board lit up with four minutes of stoppage time, Garnacho almost replicated Rashford’s effort, firing his own shot into the side netting as well as the referee blew for offside.

Seconds later, the winger was brought down, handing United a free-kick on the edge of the attacking third.

While United continued to improve their attacking performance throughout the opening 45 minutes, going 2-0 down before the break left Ten Hag’s players with a mountain to climb in the second half.

As the second half got underway, United were off to a flaming start, with Rashford threading a through ball to Garnacho who beat the keeper before blasting the ball into the back of the net to get the hosts on the scoresheet.

Unfortunately for Ten Hag’s men, VAR disallowed the goal after Garnacho was found to be offside.

Almost 10 minutes after the restart, Fernandes sent a soaring cross to Rashford, who was collided into by Villa keeper Martinez.

Despite protests from Rashford’s teammates, the referee determined that no foul against the player had been committed.

Shortly after the game got back underway, Fernandes caught the Villa defence off guard with a spontaneous shot from distance.

Fortunately for the away side, their keeper caught the United skipper’s shot at full stretch.

Near the hour mark, United’s hard work up front finally paid off.

Rashford sent a through ball across the face of the penalty box to Garnacho, who yet again buried the ball in the back of the net.

This time, the goal stood, bringing United’s four-match goal drought to an end.

Straight after kick-off, Villa shifted themselves back into gear as Moreno sent a threatening cross into United’s box.

While the ball bounced from Villa attacker to United defender like a pinball machine, the home side was ultimately able to clear the ball out of danger.

63 minutes in, Garnacho took a shot from the right that narrowly skimmed across the face of the goal.

Striker Hojlund appeared dissatisfied with his teammate’s decision after he made himself available in the centre of the box.

In a moment of brilliance, Garnacho launched a United counter-attack, passing to Fernandes on the right while bursting into the centre. The United captain then threaded the ball to Garnacho, who scored with a sublime left-footed volley.

Finally, United earned their well-deserved equaliser following after testing the visitors’ defence throughout the second half.

With 10 minutes to play, Kobbie Mainoo came off for Scott McTominay while Rashford made way for Antony.

Two minutes later, moments after United earned a corner, Old Trafford erupted.

As the ball was fired in his direction, 20 year old forward Rasmus Hojlund scored his first-ever Premier League goal after 1,000 minutes in a United jersey. The Dane’s impeccably-timed left-footed volley also handed United the lead for the first time in the match, putting the hosts on track to record a phenomenal comeback victory.

In the 88th minute, Hojlund received a hero’s sendoff as he was substituted for defender Willy Kambwala.

As the 90th minute arrived, a colossal nine minutes of stoppage time was announced. Ten Hag’s players would need to maintain peak concentration in order to hold on to their lead.

Two minutes later, Garnacho sprinted down the left wing in search of his hat trick. Ultimately, his pursuit was blocked by both the Villa keeper and defenders, with the Argentine slumping to the ground with a cramp.

Fortunately, he was all right to continue, as Ten Hag prepared his final two substitutions. Christian Eriksen was off for Dan Gore, while Garnacho was replaced by Hannibal Mejbri.

While Villa continued to push for an equaliser, United continued to show their resilience, holding on for a well-deserved victory following a remarkable comeback.

Following a lengthy run of poor performances, Ten Hag and his team could finally feel proud of an excellent performance in front of the Old Trafford crowd.

Starting XI: Onana, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund, Eriksen, Garnacho, Varane, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Mainoo

Subs: Antony, McTominay, Kambwala, Gore, Mejbri