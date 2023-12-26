Mouth-watering storylines to whet the appetitie for Manchester United’s crucial Boxing Day clash versus Aston Villa

After another disappointing performance and result versus West Ham, Manchester United will be hoping to give their fans a belated Christmas present and defeat high-flying Aston Villa.

The Mancunian club have made their worst start to a season since 1930 according to The BBC.

Not many times have the Red Devils entered a Premier League fixture against the Birmingham side so far behind them in the table.

The Villans sit in third and have 39 points, one less than league leaders, Arsenal. In fact, if they had won their home game against Sheffield United on the 22nd of December, they would have started Boxing Day top of the league.

Comparatively, United languish in eighth place in the Premier League and are as close to 16th place as they are to top spot, in terms of total points won.

Therefore, a Christmas win is imperative. Here are some interesting plot lines to unravel.

Can United’s great Boxing Day record be upheld?

According to Spanish paper, AS, “the team with the most Boxing Day victories is Manchester United with 53 wins from 93 fixtures played on 26 December”.

Moreover, the Red Devils have not “lost a Boxing Day game since 1978 when Bob Paisley’s Liverpool came out on top, with United losing 0-3 at Old Trafford.

United fans will be hoping that they are treated to their usual Christmas gift.

Can Man United finally score?

It is no secret that the Red Devils are finding it tough to hit the back of the net. United fans have celebrated a goal the exact same number of times (18) as 19th placed Burnley.

TNT Sports noted that after the West Ham game, the club has gone four consecutive games without scoring a goal, the longest such streak since 1992.

Former player Paul Scholes has also labelled goalscoring “a real problem” at the club. The Peoples Person discussed the attacking players’ woes of late, referring to the strikers as “anaemic” and pinpointing that West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen “has more goals than the entire United starting XI combined”.

Can Bruno Fernandes keep up his recent great record versus the Villans?

Captain Bruno Fernandes has had a pretty mixed season to date, however, he often does play very well against the side from Villa Park.

The player scored the only goal of the game in a crucial 1-0 win at Old Trafford back in April that helped United immensely in their successful qualification for the Champions League.

The 29 year old has played eight times against Villa and won six times, drawing once and losing the other. He has also scored seven goals and provided two assists for the Red Devils in these games. (All statistics according to transfermarkt.com)

What United fans wouldn’t do to see another Bruno goal tonight.

After tucking into the Christmas turkey and opening up the presents, the best gift of all for United fans would be to see their side playing well, scoring a goal or two and winning. Would it be too much to ask?