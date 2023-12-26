Patrice Evra backs under-fire Bruno Fernandes after pulsating comeback win

Manchester United produced a stunning second half comeback to shock Aston Villa and give themselves some much needed Christmas cheer.

United were desperate for a result and despite a poor defensive start, where they were undone by two set plays, the side fought back admirably to claim a win against one of the Premier League’s best sides this season.

Amazon Prime Sports pundit and club legend, Patrice Evra, was delighted with the team’s performance, even in the first half where they went in to the dressing room 2-0 down.

When talking to Erik ten Hag, the former French defender claimed that “I was the only crazy man to say if United play with the same determination we will score three goals and win this game”.

“Even if we didn’t win, I’d be pleased with the performance”.

The former United full back claimed that the team really “stepped up” and “played the right way”.

The Champions League winner also used his time to back the under fire captain, Bruno Fernandes.

Evra stated “people love to criticise United but they aren’t on the pitch. They never talk about when United are good”.

He also passed on some advice to the captain by saying, “you shouldn’t listen to what outside say”.

The former United number three was also full of praise for Bruno Fernandes by stating “you are such a generous player, you played an excellent game”.

The final thing the United legend mentioned was the key is to find consistency and that will start in the next game, in a few days versus Nottingham Forest, in the final game of 2023.

The Red Devils will certainly be keen to build on a positive final game at Old Trafford and hope it is building block to a more successful 2024. First a trip to the City Ground awaits.