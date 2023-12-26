Predicted Man United XI vs Aston Villa: Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho to be rested



Manchester United’s Boxing Day fixture against Aston Villa at Old Trafford gives Erik ten Hag the opportunity to show new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he has the right man at the helm to take the club forward.

United’s woeful form must finally push the manager into trying a different approach from the one that has let him down so badly so far this season.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund is still waiting for his first Premier League goal and has had virtually no service from the wings, or indeed from the midfield.

The lack of a deep-lying playmaker has been a problem all season and so one immediate change is that we expect Christian Eriksen to be brought back in alongside a holding mid, which should be either Kobbie Mainoo or Sofyan Amrabat.

Scott McTominay has been overused and despite being the side’s leading scorer, the shape required to accommodate his more attacking role has been a part of United’s problem. If nothing else, he needs a rest.

Alejandro Garnacho has been United’s best winger (of a bad bunch) this season but his inability to provide for Hojlund and his profligacy in front of goal could persuade Ten Hag he also needs to be rested, with Marcus Rashford coming back in to his favoured role on the left.

Antony’s form on the other wing has been shocking. Ten Hag said in the presser that Amad Diallo might finally be ready to play after a long lay-off, but we think Facu Pellistri might be given a rare start, with Amad taking over around the hour mark.

Bruno Fernandes should retain his usual number 10 role.

Ten Hag confirmed that Anthony Martial is still unavailable and Casemiro will not be ready before mid January. Mason Mount is still not training on the grass.

In defence, Diogo Dalot is expected to return after serving a one-match ban for the double yellow received at Anfield. Aaron Wan-Bissaka played well against West Ham but the manager seems to be leaning toward the Portuguese more at the moment.

The boss said Raphael Varane should return to the side and so he is expected to partner Jonny Evans at centre back, with Luke Shaw on the left.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia remain unavailable.

Andre Onana will be in goal.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tonight’s 8pm kick off: