Sir Jim Ratcliffe hoping to use French connection to lure Rayan Cherki to Old Trafford

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping to use his connections in French football to take Lyon’s, Rayan Cherki, to Old Trafford in 2024.

This is according to footbaltransfers.com, who claim they have been told that “Ratcliffe would like to bring Cherki to Old Trafford in 2024”.

The 20 year old is someone the Red Devils have been watching a while, but it is claimed that Ratcliffe’s ownership of French club Nice will give United an edge over rivals to secure the youngster’s services.

The Peoples Person relayed back in November that Manchester United would likely need to go head-to-head with Premier League rivals, Newcastle United, if they wanted to sign the talented player.

The French forward can play numerous positions across the front line having played attacking midfielder and right winger this season.

Whilst he has not scored a goal yet this season, he does have two assists to his name.

The outlet claims that “Cherki has mostly played in a No.10 position for Lyon this season, but he would likely be used on the right flank if he does join Man Utd, due to the presence of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount.”

What is clear is that Manchester United need help in this area of the pitch.

Mason Greenwood has been loaned out to Getafe and despite some calls to bring back the Englishman, it is unlikely Ratcliffe and INEOS would want to give themselves the PR headache, especially so early into their new regime.

Moreover, Jadon Sancho’s exile and likely sale, coupled with Antony’s appalling form, has left the Red Devils embarrassingly short of right wing options.

As the winter window rapidly approaches, the club needs new attacking threats and has been linked to strikers such as Timo Werner, Serhou Guirassy and Donyell Malen.

However, it is unlikely that the Red Devils will have many funds available despite Ratcliffe’s Christmas Eve takeover announcement, so it is probable any move for Cherki may have to wait until the summer.