

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has sent an official response to the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust after the fan group called for clarity on the British businessman’s deal with the Glazers.

On Christmas Eve, United confirmed that Ratcliffe had completed a partial 25% investment into the club.

The INEOS billionaire’s deal has essentially made him a minority owner of United.

Pending approval by the Premier League, Ratcliffe will be granted full control of United’s sporting operations.

A report covered by The Peoples Person explained that the 71-year-old’s close confidant, Sir Dave Brailsford, will begin work at United immediately.

Brailsford will also be present at United’s boing day clash against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

After the club made its announcement, MUST publicly challenged Ratcliffe to speak to supporters and explain amongst other things, his vision for the Red Devils and how he will work with the Glazer family.

MUST also expressed its disappointment with the Glazers still staying onboard in some capacity.

Ratcliffe has now responded to MUST.

The petrochemicals mogul said, “Dear MUST, I wanted to write to you at this time given the critical role of the fans to the future of Manchester United as we recognise our responsibility as custodians of the Club on your behalf.”

“I believe we can bring sporting success on the pitch to complement the undoubted commercial success that the club has enjoyed. It will require time and patience alongside rigour and the highest level of professional management.”

“You are ambitious for Manchester United and so are we. There are no guarantees in sport, and change can inevitably take time but we are in it for the long term and together we want to help take Manchester United back to where the club belongs, at the very top of English, European and World Football. I take that responsibility very seriously.”

Ratcliffe’s statement further read, “Please note that, as with any deal, it is subject to the usual regulatory sign-off process and therefore we do not expect to speak publicly about Club matters until after the deal has completed.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has written this to #mufc fans’ groups pic.twitter.com/lTv0foFHZb — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 26, 2023

While Ratcliffe did not say much, its positive that he is already showing an inclination to be open and communicate more to fans compared to the parasitic Glazers.

