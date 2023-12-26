“Too many people talk”: Alejandro Garnacho slams critics of Man United forwards after heroics vs. Aston Villa



Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho slammed those criticising him and other Manchester United forwards’ lack of goals this term, after the attackers came up with the goods against Aston Villa.

United rallied from behind to overcome a two-goal deficit and beat Villa 3-2.

A brace from Garnacho and an all-important Rasmus Hojlund winner clinched all three points for United at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford provided the assist for Garnacho’s first goal which set the comeback in motion.

This season, the United forwards have come under intense criticism and pressure for failing to make an impact during games.

Often, Ten Hag has had to rely on others such as Scott McTominay to put the ball into the back of the net.

However, against Unai Emery’s men, the attackers showed they can still offer something going forward.

Garnacho and Hojlund spoke to reporters after the final whistle and gave their respective verdicts on the result.

Garnacho said, “We are Manchester United, we never give up.”

“I said in the changing room we need to get back into the game. We never give up. I’m happy for Rasmus Hojlund to score his first Premier League goal.”

“Too many people talk about the strikers in Manchester United. Today you see Marcus Rashford with the assist, me and Rasmus Hojlund with the goals so I’m very happy.”

Hojlund also reacted after opening his goalscoring account in England’s top flight.

The young Dane remarked, “I’m the happiest man alive right now.”

“It’s been a while [since he scored] but yeah I’m happy. We believe until the end. We showed a lot of character today.”

Hojlund added, “I scored a couple in the Champions League but it’s been a while in the Premier League. I’m happy to get the first one and I hope to build on that.”

Up next for United is a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

