Alejandro Garnacho breaks niche Michael Owen Premier League record after win vs. Aston Villa



Alejandro Garnacho became the Premier League’s youngest player to score two goals or more on Boxing Day, breaking Michael Owen’s previous record.

Garnacho registered an impressive brace as Manchester United came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2.

Unai Emery’s men rallied to a 2-0 lead within the opening 30 minutes after goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker.

United emerged after the break much more determined and soon got their rewards.

Garnacho’s double drew the Red Devils level before Rasmus Hojlund’s late winner completed the comeback and sealed the win.

Before Garnacho’s goals, Michael Owen was the youngest player to score two goals or more on Boxing Day in the Premier League at 20 years and 12 days.

Owen achieved the feat against Newcastle in 1999.

Garnacho did so at 19 years and 178 days.

This season, the Argentine has managed five goals and one assist in 25 matches across all competitions.

His contributions vs. Villa left United in sixth position in the Premier League standings, three points below fifth-placed Manchester City and five points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

During a campaign in which United’s forwards have struggled to perform and Garnacho forced to step up to become a regular starter, the 19-year-old is proving to be more than capable of handling the pressure.

Another positive for Ten Hag and the team is that the Argentina international demonstrated that he can play on the right wing – a position in which United have struggled this term.

Antony has failed to have any impact. Couple this with the fact that Jadon Sancho has missed several months while in exile and it’s easy to see why there is excitement around the possibility of Garnacho making the right-wing position his own going forward.

