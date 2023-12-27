Alex Batty attends Manchester United’s win against Aston Villa after returning to England

Manchester United’s thrilling 3-2 win against Aston Villa last night ended the calendar year at Old Trafford on a high.

Alejandro Garnacho’s double allowed Rasmus Hojlund to grab the winner with ten minutes of the game remaining, opening his Premier League account in the process.

It was a special night for the young Danish striker, who had gone just over 1,000 minutes of league action without finding the net before hooking home in front of the Stretford End.

As reported by The Sun, it was also a special night for young United fan Alex Batty.

The 17-year-old attended the game on his return to England after going missing for the last six years.

Alex’s incredible story started with his mum and one of his grandfathers taking him on holiday to Spain back in 2017.

However, Alex failed to return home and was officially listed as missing by family members and, with the years ticking by, they feared the worst.

The youngster eventually made his escape after turning his back on his mother’s lifestyle and was picked up in France by a delivery driver before contacting his grandmother, who bought him back to England.

Greater Manchester Police have since launched a criminal investigation into abduction.

Speaking before the game Alex says he has been brought up to speed with events at Old Trafford but couldn’t wait to get back to watch his beloved team.

“I’ve heard things have changed for the worse since Sir Alex Ferguson retired but I’m excited to go and watch a game live. It’s a dream come true to go to the stadium again,” he said.

Alex attended the game with his uncle and other grandfather, who would have been delighted to have Alex back and cheering United to victory.

United will hope the comeback win will prove to be the catalyst for an upturn in fortunes going into 2024 after a poor start Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge.