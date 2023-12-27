Big injury boost for Erik ten Hag as Mason Mount returns to Manchester United training



Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has returned to training ahead of his side’s clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Mount joined his teammates as they went through a training session at Carrington, fresh off their 3-2 comeback win on Tuesday night against Aston Villa.

A brace from Alejandro Garnacho and the all-important winner from Rasmus Hojlund sealed the win for United and ensured the club clinched all three points.

Mount has not featured for United since coming on as a substitute against Luton Town on November 11, just before the international break.

The England international came on as a replacement for Christian Eriksen who picked up an injury just before half-time.

As it turned out, Mount would also sustain an injury setback.

Eriksen was named in the Red Devils’ starting XI that faced off against Unai Emery’s men at Old Trafford.

United confirmed via their official website that Mount has made his return and is not too far away from taking part in competitive appearances.

“Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has returned to training on the grass at Carrington, as he steps up his recovery from an injury.”

The 24-year-old was pictured undertaking drills on the training ground.

Mason Mount is back in training 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pOIQR9sEZ5 — The Peoples Person (@_peoplesperson_) December 27, 2023

Mount has made 12 appearances in total across all competitions this term. He has just one assist to his name.

It’s likely that Ten Hag will give a clearer picture regarding Mount’s fitness during his presser on Friday ahead of United’s clash vs. Forest.

Even more positive for Ten Hag and the team is that there are other players also set to return soon. The likes of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro are all on track to come back in January.

