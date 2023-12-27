Bruno Fernandes is the most creative player in the Premier League as this stat proves



Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United has always been in a unique position where he’s simultaneously United’s most important, and divisive player.

He is the team’s most reliable creator, yet, his actions on the pitch, the tantrums, frustration, and silly dissent, all contribute to a player who is not universally loved, even by United fans.

However, it is undoubtedly true that the XI is worse off without his chance creation, and a stat regarding chances created in the league puts the same into perspective.

As per Squawka, Fernandes created more chances from open play in the Premier League than any other player in the league in 2023.

The Portuguese created 100 chances, which puts him in a league of his own.

The next closest player to him is Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah at just 71, with Dejan Kulusevski next at 67.

Most chances created from open play in the Premier League in 2023: 100 – Bruno Fernandes

67 – Dejan Kulusevski Mind the gap. ⚠ pic.twitter.com/CFlj2FXif1 — Squawka (@Squawka) December 27, 2023

The statistic is made all the more remarkable due to the fact that United have hardly been an attacking force since their Carabao Cup victory in February.

More recently, the attack has been a black hole this season, from August onwards.

The last game against Aston Villa was the first time this season that more than one forward scored a league goal in the same game for United.

Fernandes was instrumental there too, nicking the ball in midfield to play Rashford in behind from where he squared it to Garnacho for United’s first goal.

Despite all the malaise of the forwards, it is heartening to see that the “Magnifico” continues to do his job well.

Now just to hope that the forwards have found their shooting boots after the Villa game so that Fernandes can be at the top of the chart that will be much more useful to the club. – assists.

