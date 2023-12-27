Erik ten Hag looking forward to working with INEOS as they complete 25% stake in Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS consortium have finally confirmed their 25% stake in Manchester United, subject to Premier League approval.

The INEOS team will get to work in the coming weeks as they take control of the sporting structure at Old Trafford.

Major changes are expected to the backroom staff at the club, with INEOS hoping to restore former glories to United who have fallen behind the pack over the last decade.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Erik ten Hag spoke on the minority takeover and feels the new investment will be help United moving forward.

“We’re looking forward. I think it is positive for the club that they are stepping in. They want to work with us and we want to work with them.

“They (INEOS) have a lot of experience in sport at the highest level: Formula One, a cycling team, football clubs. They can only help us and support us to get our targets,” he said.

United’s form has suffered this season and many feel the lack of support from the board has played a huge role in the team’s struggles.

However, Ten Hag refused to blame the drawn-out sale as a reason for the poor start to his second season in charge.

“I don’t think it has had an impact on the players. For me, I was kept informed in the whole process, so I knew what was going on,” he added.

The manager was speaking after United’s comeback victory against Aston Villa last night which he will hope to be the catalyst for a return to form at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund broke his Premier League duck after Alejandro Garnacho’s double dragged United level to secure a vital three points in the race for the top four.

United round of 2023 with a trip to a revitalised Nottingham Forest on Saturday.