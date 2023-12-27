Glazers will have to pay Sir Jim Ratcliffe $66m if they terminate his partial investment in Man United



Manchester United’s owners, the Glazers, will have to part with an astronomic figure of $66m if they make a U-turn on plans for Jim Ratcliffe to complete his partial 25% investment into the club.

On Christmas Eve, United officially announced that the Glazers had reached an agreement with Ratcliffe for him to buy a 25% share in the Old Trafford outfit.

The deal is subject to approval by the Premier League before the INEOS billionaire can commence work.

As part of the arrangement, Ratcliffe is set to be granted full control of United’s sporting operations.

Sir Dave Brailsford, a close confidant of the British businessman, was in attendance during United’s clash against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Second-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund saw the Red Devils overcome a two-goal deficit to run out eventual winners vs. Unai Emery’s men.

According to The Independent, “Manchester United and the Glazer family will have to pay Sir Jim Ratcliffe up to $66m if they terminate the agreement for him to take a minority share in the club.”

“If United and the Glazer family pull the plug on the deal in the meantime, they will have to pay Sir Jim $48m plus an amount not to exceed $18m to cover his expenses within three business days as a termination fee.”

The newspaper adds, “In other clauses of the contract between the various parties, Sir Jim has first option to buy if the Glazers, whose stake will be reduced to 49 per cent of the club, are selling more of their shares within a year.”

“But if the Glazers conclude a full sale of the club within 18 months, the Ineos boss would be obliged to sell his shares for $33 each, the price he paid for them.”

As part of the deal, the Glazer family cannot implement huge sporting decisions such as signing off on transfers and sacking the manager without the final greenlight from Ratcliffe and his people.

More exciting is that dividends will not be paid to shareholders in the next three years.

Since the Glazers took over the reins at United in 2005, fans have criticised them for regularly taking dividends while the club was in decline both on and off the pitch.

