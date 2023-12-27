Lionel Messi wants Marcos Rojo to be the next star to head to Inter Miami

David Beckham’s Inter Miami seem to have their eyes set on former Manchester United defender, Marcos Rojo.

According to The Daily Mail, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side’s star player, Lionel Messi, is keen to link up with his former international teammate.

Inter Miami have already convinced stars such as Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and recently, Luis Suarez to join the Floridian revolution.

The paper reports that Argentinian radio station, Continental 590 radio claim that both Messi and Inter Miami manager Tata Martino have reached out to Rojo over the phone to try and convince him to join the MLS side.

The Argentine defender, who played 122 times for the Red Devils, is currently at Argentine giants, Boca Juniors.

However, at only 33 years old, The Daily Mail speculates that the defender could be open to the next step in his career.

The pull of Miami, David Beckham and of course, Lionel Messi, would be hard to ignore.

The centre back has history with the Barcelona legend as they played together at 2014 and the 2018 World Cup final.

In fact the former Sporting Lisbon player represented his side for all 120 minutes of the heartbreaking final loss to Germany in 2014.

Moreover, the former United defender has ties with the coach as well. Rojo was a regular in the Argentine national team setup whilst Martino was coach of La Albiceleste. Therefore, he is likely to trust that the manager will provide him with game time in the twilight of his career.

Beckham’s side have taken many recent positive steps since their creation in 2018.

The Floridian side won their first trophy last season when they defeated Nashville on penalties to win the Leagues Cup.

If Rojo is to join, he will certainly aim to add more to the young club’s trophy cabinet. Additionally, without question, the American audience would not get bored of watching the Argentine play. Famed for his aggressive and sometimes downright crazy defending style, he would be bound to make an impression on the league one way or another.