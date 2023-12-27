Man United’s Scott McTominay reveals details of chat with Steve Clarke that inspired his goalscoring form



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has revealed that a conversation he held with Scotland manager Steve Clarke is partly responsible for his goalscoring form for both club and country.

This season, McTominay is United’s joint-top scorer alongside Rasmus Hojlund with six goals to his name.

McTominay was also prolific for Scotland during the EURO 2024 Qualifying campaign.

The player got a brace against Cyprus and Spain to set his national team on their way to qualifying for the tournament set to take place in Germany next year.

In an interview with FourFourTwo, McTominay divulged that there was a period during the campaign in which he doubted himself and wasn’t too happy with his situation at Old Trafford.

The Carrington academy graduate didn’t seem to be in Erik ten Hag’s plans and there were even suggestions in the summer that United were open to selling him.

McTominay attributed his change in fortunes to a chat he had with Steve Clarke.

“I was going through a bad patch with football, having not played as much at club level as I thought I might have. That frustration is normal and healthy, but a conversation with Steve Clarke around that time stuck in my head.”

“He just asked if I was OK. It sounds simple, but I don’t think anyone has asked me quite like that before. I told him that I was fine, and I genuinely thought I was, whereas he felt, with the way I was walking around and acting, that I wasn’t my normal, smiley self.”

“I thought that was interesting and it definitely planted a seed.”

McTominay added, “He said I should think about football the way I did as a child – to get back to enjoying it for the purest of reasons. Why did I start kicking a ball around in the first place?”

“I remember going back to my room and speaking to my parents and girlfriend about it. I thought he was bang on. In the next two games I scored four goals – it’s mad.”

“The manager made me feel so relaxed, because I knew he had my back. He isn’t the type to say much, because he doesn’t have to; what he does say is often impactful.”

The 27-year-old explained that Clarke deserves full credit as the momentum has really helped him become a far better player.

