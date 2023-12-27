Robin van Persie and Edwin van der Sar in attendance for Manchester United’s win against Aston Villa

Manchester United last game of the calendar year at Old Trafford turned out to be one of the most memorable of the last twelve months.

After going two nil down in the first half to Aston Villa, United flipped the game on its head with a blistering second half display to run out 3-2 winners.

The comeback sent the home fans into raptures and provided a moment of delight that has been all too rare this season.

As reported by The Sun, former players Robin van Persie and Edwin van der Sar were in attendance along with incoming INEOS member Sir David Brailsford.

Given the upcoming changes expected to the sporting structure at United after the confirmation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS consortium acquiring 25% of the club, fans were left wondering if the pair might be in line for a return.

The Dutch duo are very much still involved in the game with Van der Sar recently leaving his CEO post at Ajax and Van Persie coaching Feyenoord’s youth team.

Van der Sar has been regularly linked with joining the backroom staff at Old Trafford and now could be the prefect time for the former stopper to return to the game.

The 53-year-old has also recently recovered from a health scare after being rushed to hospital in July.

Fortunately, he is now back to a full bill of health and could very well be in line to help get United back to the glory days he enjoyed during his time at the club.

Last night’s game certainly evoked memories of bygone years as Erik ten Hag’s men produced a comeback fit for the ages.

Alejandro Garnacho’s double drew United level before Rasmus Hojlund finally broke his Premier League duck by hooking in the winner with ten minutes remaining.

United held out for a crucial three points and are hanging on to the coattails of the teams currently occupying the coveted Champions League places.

Ten Hag’s men travel to a revitalised Nottingham Forest for their final game of 2023 on Saturday.