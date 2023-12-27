Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be in attendance at Old Trafford for game against Tottenham



Manchester United produced a Christmas miracle as they came back from two goals down to beat high-flying Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Considering that the team had not scored for over 400 minutes and four games in a row, most fans were expecting yet another defeat.

But spurred on by their new attacking triumvirate, Erik ten Hag’s men did the impossible and scored through Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund to claim all three points.

INEOS watching on

INEOS, who were announced as minority shareholders a day before the game, were represented by Sir Dave Brailsford who was watching with intent from the stands.

He will be impressed with the turnaround but will be aware of the need to help the manager who is grappling with a substantial injured list.

While the British petrochemicals giant may have been announced as 25% owners of the club, the Premier League are yet to ratify the deal which could take up to eight weeks.

Ratcliffe and INEOS bought 25 percent of the Glazers’ shares and it could increase once the investment into the club’s infrastructure is completed.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a boyhood fan of the club, however, does not want to behave in the manner the despised Glazer family have, who have hardly made an appearance since fans turned on them.

Ratcliffe expected at OT

They want to be a visible force and as per journalist Ben Jacobs, the INEOS chairman is expected to attend a home game as early as January.

“Confirmed: Sir Dave Brailsford is at the Villa game. Sir Jim Ratcliffe hoping to be at a match in the New Year, likely Spurs on January 14.

“Although completion won’t be done that early, INEOS feel being a visible presence from the off is vital. Was same during the sale process, which impressed those running it,” Jacobs wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

While the Glazers remaining is an issue that rankles fans, they will have do doubt been impressed with the communication from Ratcliffe, and watching games will enhance his reputation even further.