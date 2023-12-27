“The puzzle must fit together”: Belgian starlet Arthur Vermeeren opens up on Manchester United links

,

Belgian midfielder, Arthur Vermeeren, has opened up recently on reports that have suggested the player could be on the move from his current side, Royal Antwerp.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, the young midfielder is flattered by interest from abroad but is currently just focusing on his football at the moment.

The Flemish paper conducted an in-depth interview with the young star, who has made six Champions League appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists in this campaign. (All statistics according to transfermarkt.com)

The Belgian international has previously quashed talks of a move as being “too early” when he spoke to HLN newspaper in March. Additionally, The Peoples Person has relayed in the past that teams such as the Red Devils, Arsenal and Barcelona are all keeping tabs on the starlet.

Vermeeren said it was a “great” thing that Manchester United were linked to him but he knows there is nothing concrete yet.

The midfielder said, “you get the articles forwarded, don’t you, or then my brothers will come with it. The youngest in particular [Caesar, 14] is always very enthusiastic. He reads everything and believes everything immediately. (laughs) Maybe normal at that age, but then I tell him that not everything that appears in the newspapers or online is true”.

He goes on to say that if anything was concrete, his lawyer would let him know.

The starlet also sees the benefits of leaving his home country. When asked if he would want to follow in Kevin de Bruyne’s footsteps he claimed, “I definitely think about things like that”.

The youngsters then summarised his opinion of the four major European leagues, without picking any favourites and consequently, keeping his options open.

“Germany is very good for your physical health. The Serie A, that’s more tactics. In Spain it’s all about footballing ability, in England it’s about intensity… But there is no competition yet that I really prefer. It mainly depends on the teams”.

Moreover, Vermeeren also can see the benefit of staying where he is.

“In football you never know. I would like to stay at this club for the rest of my life. Okay, of course you want to take it a step further, but it is difficult to say when that will be possible. The puzzle must fit together”.

The youngster seems to have an old head on young shoulders and is clearly in no rush to jump into a move. The Belgian international explained that many factors must be considered such as you could sign for one coach and then they are fired, leaving said player on the bench and unwanted.

He finished by claiming, “We’ll see what happens. But I want to finish the season here anyway”.

Hardly closing the door to a future move now, is he?