Viktor Gyokeres’ Sporting Lisbon record has piqued Man United’s interest



Manchester United finally ended their curse in front of goal as they came back from two goals down to overcome high-flying Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Rasmus Hojlund, who had not scored in the English top flight before Tuesday, finally broke his duck to help his team clinch all three points.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be pleased with his attackers but he always knew the pitfalls of putting too much pressure on the young Dane’s shoulders this campaign.

Ammunition needed up front

He asked for another striker and was instead instructed to make do with Anthony Martial who has proceeded to let the manager down.

The Frenchman, whose contract will not be extended beyond next summer, has been linked with a January exit and if that pans out, the club do plan to bring in a replacement.

The likes of Benjamin Sesko, Serhou Guirassy, and Youssef En-Nesyri have been linked with a move to Old Trafford and now, newspaper Correio da Manhã (via Sport Witness) have added a new name into the mix.

Viktor Gyokeres, who moved to Sporting Lisbon from Championship side Coventry City in the summer, has enjoyed a fantastic start to life in Portugal.

In 19 starts across all competitions, the Swede has netted 17 times and registered a further eight assists, with a goal almost every 93 minutes.

Gyokeres impressing in Portugal

His impressive stats have led to United entering the race for the 25-year-old whose release clause stands at €100 million while Transfermarkt value him at €45 million.

Sporting are leading Liga Portugal and are desperate to hold on to their striker as they try and win the domestic title after a gap of two years.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion striker is said to have promised the Sporting fans recently that he will stay until the summer and it is then that a transfer race is expected to truly heat up.

His potential cost in January also makes him a more realistic target for next summer for United who will have INEOS backing them.