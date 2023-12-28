Andre Onana wants to reduce time spent away from Man United for Africa Cup of Nations



Manchester United conceded twice from set-pieces against Aston Villa in the first-half before the team produced a remarkable comeback in the second 45 minutes to grab all three points.

Andre Onana was culpable for the first, with the goalkeeper rooted to the line as John McGinn’s delivery from a free-kick evaded everyone in the box and went in.

The Cameroonian has not enjoyed the best of starts to life as a United player since his summer move from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Onana’s difficult start

Erik ten Hag chose the 27-year-old to replace David de Gea as he had worked with the keeper before during their time at Ajax and his skill-set including his superior passing ability was in sync with the manager’s vision.

However, the Cameroon international’s shot-stopping has let the club down on numerous occasions and there have been calls to drop the current No 1.

United had signed Altay Bayindir in the summer as backup and Onana himself is said to be impressed with the Turk and he feels the former Fenerbahce man has the skills to usurp him from his post.

The United No 1 has been called up by his national team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to begin on January 13 in the Ivory Coast.

He is scheduled to miss six games but as per ESPN, the African star is set to ask his country’s FA to try and reduce his participation in the tournament.

Onana wants to play in the FA Cup tie against Wigan on January 8 while his country will participate in a friendly against Zambia on January 9 as part of preparations for the continental trophy.

Onana wants to reduce his participation

“André Onana is in talks with the Cameroon FA in an attempt to delay his release for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a source has told ESPN.

“Onana, a £43 million summer signing from Internazionale, has indicated he will participate but, according to a source, wants to limit his time away from Old Trafford as much as possible.

“Cameroon are set to hold a warm-up camp in Saudi Arabia, where they will play a friendly against Zambia on Jan. 9. However, Onana is keen to make himself available for United’s FA Cup third-round tie against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Jan. 8.”

Onana is aware that Bayindir can make himself a hero with games against Tottenham Hotspur to come and he could face an uphill struggle to reclaim his place once he is back from Ivory Coast.

United also have Tom Heaton in their ranks and it will be interesting to see what ultimately happens and who Ten Hag chooses to replace Onana with.