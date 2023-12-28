Ben Jacobs claims that a host of clubs want to whisk away Anthony Martial in January

Ben Jacobs has provided a significant update on the future of under-fire Manchester United striker, Anthony Martial.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist has suggested that the player could finally call it quits on his United career that started back in September 2015.

Jacobs reports that “Although I don’t expect Manchester United to be overly busy in January, it wouldn’t surprise me if one or two players come in, especially if outgoings can be facilitated”.

As it transpires, one of those exits could certainly be that of the heavily-critiqued Frenchman.

“Anthony Martial could be sold, with it now clear that the other option is his contract will run down and he’ll leave for free. The Saudi interest is genuine”. However, it is unknown whether or not the 28 year old would have any interest in relocating to the Middle East.

The reporter went on to claim that interest in Martial extends beyond that of the Gulf. “There are also a few Turkish clubs considering making an approach. Lyon would love Martial back, and have tried before, but it’s near impossible, especially with his wages and the French club fighting relegation”.

The French international has played 19 times this season but he has only found the back of the net twice. To be fair, that is the same as Marcus Rashford and two more than Antony.

The Peoples Person has relayed information to support Jacobs’ theory that United are finally willing to let the player go, in spite of a lack of striking options to back up young Rasmus Hojlund, who recently broke his Premier League duck in a pulsating victory over Aston Villa.

It has been relayed here that Inter Milan and Fenerbahçe both see the French forward as a realistic target in the January window to provide depth to their attacking departments.

The Frenchman is one of the highest earners at the club, bringing home a cool £250,000 a week to sit on the bench or miss significant game time through injury.

The reliable Fabrizio Romano has also echoed reports that the Mancunian side are unlikely to extend Martial’s deal even if it runs out this summer. He has claimed “I don’t think they will trigger the clause to extend this contract”.

United have also been linked to numerous strikers in the January window such as Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy. Whether any move will come to pass is up in the air, but it is clear the club and manager, Erik ten Hag, no longer count on Anthony Martial.