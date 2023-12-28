Benfica target Manchester United defender Alvaro Fernandez

Benfica have reportedly developed an interest in signing Manchester United defender Alvaro Fernandez.

Man United sent the left-back out on loan to La Liga side Granada before the summer transfer deadline.

The Peoples Person reported that United manager Erik ten Hag did not deem Fernandez to be of a high enough level to fill in for Luke Shaw following the first-choice left-back’s injury, thus driving the decision to send the 20-year-old out on loan.

Since arriving in Granada, Fernandez has delivered a series of impactful performances.

The youngster proved critical in Granada’s hard-fought 2-2 draw with F.C. Barcelona.

Fernandez has also proven his worth on the international stage, shining for Spain’s Under-21 national team.

The left-back played in four of Spain’s UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifying matches, which included three victories and a 1-1 draw with Belgium.

Fernandez provided an assist in Spain’s 6-0 thumping of Malta, while also helping to keep clean sheets against Kazakhstan and Hungary. (Transfermarkt)

Given his stellar performances, it’s understandable why United have decided against allowing Fernandez to join Granada on a permanent deal.

Still, United’s desire to hold onto the Spanish defender may not have dissuaded other clubs from attempting to snatch up the left-back on a permanent basis.

Portuguese sports newspaper O Jogo claimed that Benfica are interested in pursuing Fernandez.

According to the news outlet, the left-back is valued at around €7 million, with Benfica hoping to secure a deal for the player as early as during the January transfer window.

United fans would probably hope that given the potential displayed by the Spaniard so far, there’s at least a buy-back or sell-on clause inserted in the deal.