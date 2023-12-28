Borussia Dortmund preparing “big bid” for Dan Gore



Borussia Dortmund are reportedly preparing a “big offer” for Manchester United youngster Dan Gore.

The German club are thought to have a long-standing interest in the 19-year-old midfielder, who has recently broken into the senior squad at Old Trafford. And they may be set to act on this in January.

Gore made his Premier League debut on Boxing Day, coming on as a substitute late in the game as United ran out victors in a pulsating 3-2 comeback. The midfielder had previously made his debut earlier in the season against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

He has also featured in multiple matchday squads, including against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford a few weeks prior. Despite not seeing any minutes on the pitch, these inclusions underscore the faith Erik ten Hag holds in the 19-year-old. The Dutch manager is said to appreciate his technical ability and calmness on the ball, as well as his enthusiastic and professional approach to the game.

Gore’s attitude is reported to be particularly valued by Ten Hag, as it stands in contrast to others in the dressing room.

Alongside Hanninal Mejbri, Gore was included on the bench against Arsenal earlier in the season, at the expense of Jadon Sancho. Ten Hag reportedly made this decision precisely because of the superior attitude Mejbri and Gore displayed in training in the build up to the game, in comparison to the lethargic Sancho, who has not featured for the senior squad since.

This positive impression is not a recent trend for Gore.

The midfielder has been impressing officials at Old Trafford since joining the club from Burnley in 2018. The midfielder was even voted the Manchester United reserve team Player of the Year for the 2022/23 season.

Pete O’Rourke (footballinsider247) reveals this impression has not been limited to United, however.

O’Rourke reveals sources have indicated Dortmund are set to “enquire about [Gore’s] availability in January” but are prepared to revisit in the summer should they be rebuffed.

Officials at the Signal Iduna Park are reported to have made the 19-year-old their “next target” having previously signed youngsters from English football with great success. The aforementioned Sancho, as well as Jude Bellingham, both thrived at Dortmund after relocating to Germany from Manchester City and Birmingham City respectively.

If O’Rourke’s report is to be believed, the German club look set to try and repeat the trick with Gore, either in January or in the summer. Ten Hag will undoubtedly be imploring Old Trafford officials to prevent this from happening.

