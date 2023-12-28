Bruno Fernandes hails Marcus Rashford for his impressive “dangerous display” vs. Aston Villa



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has praised teammate Marcus Rashford for his impressive display against Aston Villa.

United recovered from a two-goal deficit on Wednesday night to beat Unai Emery’s men 3-2.

John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker gave Villa a commanding lead within 30 minutes of play and it looked like United were heading for yet another loss.

However, the Red Devils came back after the break more determined. A brace from Alejandro Garnacho and a winning goal from Rasmus Hojlund completed the comeback and ensured the team secured an unlikely win.

Central to the turnaround was Rashford.

The Englishman is certainly not having the best of seasons by his very high standards but against Villa, was sensational.

He registered an assist for Garnacho’s first goal that set the comeback in motion.

After the final whistle, Fernandes spoke to club media and recognised Rashford’s significant impact on the match.

The Portuguese said, “Marcus [Rashford] was pretty dangerous today.”

“I think for the first two goals he was involved and even the one that was offside. He was involved in everything today, pressurising [the Villa team] too.”

“I think we could have got a few more balls in behind to Marcus, because we know the pace he has and the movement he has.”

“If we were better with the long pass, we could have got even more out of him.”

So far this term, Rashford has only managed two goals, one of which was a penalty against Everton at Goodison Park.

Hopefully, the winger gets some much-needed confidence from his display vs. Villa and finally kicks on in the new year.

