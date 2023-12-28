Getafe willing to break club transfer record and pay £40 million for Mason Greenwood



Getafe have told Manchester United they are willing to pay £40 million to secure Mason Greenwood’s services on a permanent basis, a fee which would smash their transfer record.

However, Old Trafford officials are thought to prefer for the forward to remain on loan until the end of the season before any permanent decision on his future is made in the summer.

The 22-year-old joined the La Liga side at the end of the summer transfer window in a hastily agreed loan deal following enormous public backlash to United’s leaked plan to re-integrate him into their senior squad.

Getafe officials were believed to see the situation as an opportunity to bring in a footballer whose talent would normally place them outside the Spanish side’s reach. The level of risk associated with the deal, however, led them to agree certain conditions with United, who were eminently keen to secure a short-term loan for Greenwood, away from Old Trafford.

Getafe are thought to only be providing a “minor contribution” to the forward’s £75,000 a week contract with United, while a unique 20% sell-on fee was included in negotiations.

This clause dictates that Getafe are entitled to 20% of whatever transfer fee United generate for Greenwood or, should the Spanish side purchase the player themselves, they would receive a 20% discount.

The logic for this agreement stems from the risk Getafe took by signing Greenwood on a loan deal. The club was balancing the prospect of negative public reaction against the uncertainty of the 22-year-old’s current level, having not played professional football for over eighteen months.

Greenwood’s performances since his relocation to the Spanish capital have thoroughly assuaged the latter, however.

Four goals and three assists in thirteen games for Getafe – a side who usually struggle to create and score – represents an impressive return for Greenwood. The coaching staff at his newly adopted side also think he is still yet to hit peak fitness and believe there is even more to come in the second half of the season.

Getafe’s president, Angel Torres, has publicly revealed the club’s interest in making Greenwood’s stay in Madrid a permanent one, with The Sun now revealing they have tabled a £40 million bid to United. This has not been accepted, however.

There is expected to be interest in the 22-year-old right across La Liga. As reported by The Peoples Person, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are thought to have been impressed by Greenwood’s performances, and are keen on striking a deal in the summer.

The forward may, therefore, be set to extend his stay in Madrid beyond this season, though not quite in the manner in which Getafe would have hoped.

