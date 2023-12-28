Hannibal Mejbri not going to AFCON due to impending loan move with three clubs interested



It’s that time of the year when teams with African players start sweating about losing their marquee talents to the national team.

The African Cup of Nations begins January 11th and Manchester United have a few cases of their own whose future is becoming clearer.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Hannibal Mejbri will not be going to the AFCON with Tunisia.

It is because the club is in the process of sorting out a loan move for the player and all interested parties want him to be available for the January/February period.

The three clubs mentioned are Olympique Lyon, Sevilla, and Freiburg from France, Spain, and Germany respectively.

🔴🇹🇳 EXCL: Hannibal Mejbri, not going to AFCON as he can leave Man Utd to go on loan in January. Understand 3 clubs want to sign him — they all want him available in Jan/Feb. 🇪🇸 Sevilla

🇫🇷 Olympique Lyon

🇩🇪 Freiburg …meanwhile, talks to extend his #MUFC deal are underway. pic.twitter.com/ZQ8wKbwxNe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2023

Mejbri is expected to sign a contract extension before leaving, indicating that United see a future for him at the club.

Therefore, a loan move makes sense, since United are already out of two competitions so the fixture list isn’t going to be as daunting.

Furthermore, in Casemiro, Mason Mount, and Sofyan Amrabat, the numbers in midfield are about to be beefed up so the opportunities for youngsters will dry up.

After spending last season on loan in the Championship, it is a mark of the midfielder’s growth that first-division clubs in three different countries are taking an interest in his services.

With Casemiro’s advancing age, Amrabat’s loan unlikely to be made permanent, and Scott McTominay’s future in perennial doubt, a window could open for the Tunisian next season.

United would undoubtedly appreciate his commitment to making it at United by withdrawing from the Tunisian national team.

Now it is up to the player to impress at his loan club, whichever it might be, till the end of the season so he can return in the summer as a legitimate midfield option at the club.

