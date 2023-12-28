Kieran McKenna eyes loan raid on Man United for Amad Diallo



Manchester United overcame a two-goal deficit to triumph 3-2 against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Manager Erik ten Hag deserves credit for choosing the right attacking personnel with Marcus Rashford registering an assist while Alejandro Garnacho grabbed a brace.

The choice of wingers meant Antony dropped out, with the Brazilian criticised for his lack of service and the fact that he is yet to grab an assist or a goal.

Amad should get his chance

The 23-year-old’s demotion might give young Amad Diallo a chance to get some minutes. The manager did indicate he was close to making a comeback after injury.

This was supposed to be the Ivorian’s breakthrough season after his splendid showing for Sunderland in the Championship while on loan last season.

However, a knee injury sustained during pre-season meant he had to undergo surgery and missed four months of the new campaign. He has been spotted frequently involved in training and the manager does want to see what the winger is made of.

However, realistically, such a major injury and the lack of games with the club having exited both the Champions League and Carabao Cup could result in a lack of minutes.

A loan exit is likely with the list of clubs interested in the 21-year-old increasing by the day. As per Darren Witcoop of The Sunday Mirror, Championship outfit Ipswich Town have joined the race.

Ipswich join loan race

“Ipswich to step up their striker search after George Hirst ruled out long term and Dane Scarlett’s loan ended.

“Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, who is also wanted by Southampton, among the players on the Ipswich wish list,” the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

His former loan side and Leicester City are also eyeing the attacker along with a host of big-name Premier League clubs.

If indeed the player is loaned out, United should ideally send Amad to a club where he is guaranteed to play more. His Rangers loan experience was not too pleasant.

Ipswich are currently second in the Championship table and their coach Kieran McKenna has formerly worked with the winger during his time as assistant coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and knows Amad well.