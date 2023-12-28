Man United have offered Real Madrid the chance to sign Antony for €30 million



Manchester United produced a Christmas miracle as they came back from two goals down to overcome high-flying Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Before the encounter, United had not scored in over 400 minutes and four games in a row and fans were fearing the worst heading into half-time trailing by a couple of goals.

But the attacking triumvirate of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund turned things around with the Englishman producing an assist while the Argentine grabbed a brace.

The young Dane, who has been starved off service recently, scored the winner in front of a raucous Stretford End in what was clearly an emotional moment for the 20-year-old.

Antony has been a poor signing

Manager Erik ten Hag, who was under immense pressure leading up to the contest, should be applauded for making the right selection call ahead of the match.

Playing the Argentina international on the right and bringing back the Mancunian while dropping Antony was the right thing to do considering the terrible form the Brazilian has been in.

He is yet to register a goal or assist this season and his lack of link-up play have been a major concern with fans wondering why the club spent €95 million on the 23-year-old.

As per Defensa Central, United are ruing their decision to bring the former Ajax ace to Old Trafford and are now plotting ways of getting rid of him.

Surprisingly, the outlet mentions that the Red Devils are trying to offload the winger to Real Madrid. The Los Blancos were interested in a deal back when the player was at Ajax.

They ultimately decided against making a bid considering the price United ultimately paid but now have been offered the Brazil international for a measly €30 million.

“Real Madrid has already received multiple offers, both from defenders and forwards. At the moment, Real Madrid’s response has been negative with everyone, including the one they gave to Manchester United, after they offered Antony.

Real Madrid turn down United’s offer

“United paid 100 million euros for his signing: now they are offering him to Florentino (Perez) for 30.

“In 2022, the English club signed the Brazilian right winger, paying more than 100 million euros to Ajax. At that time, the Merengue club was following him closely, but he was not willing to make such a high investment.

“When he signed with United, they did not forget about him, but rather kept an eye on his games in case they could consider signing him in the future, but the Brazilian has disappointed them.”

There is no doubt that the club overpaid by a huge margin for Antony and they will need to significantly lower their demands if they are to move the player on considering his terrible performances this term.

