Manchester United join Premier League rivals in race to sign Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich



Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

This season, United have struggled in the middle of the park. Erik ten Hag has been largely unable to find the perfect combination of midfielders to regularly field.

During the Red Devils’ recent 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford, Ten Hag started a midfield trio of Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes. The three did well as a unit.

However, it’s clear United need more and it’s no surprise the club is exploring the market for solutions.

According to The Sun, the 20-time English Champions are looking at a surprise candidate – Kimmich.

It’s understood that United are keen on adding Kimmich to their ranks in January but it’s unlikely the Germany international would leave Bayern during the winter transfer window.

A more realistic prospect is that Kimmich would leave the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2024.

Kimmich’s contract is set to expire after the end of the current Bundesliga campaign.

The Sun adds, “United will face stiff competition to secure his signature.”

“The experienced German international is also admired by Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.”

Alongside Man City, United and Liverpool, La Liga giants Barcelona are also believed to be admirers of the experienced 28-year-old.

Kimmich joined Bayern in 2015 and has made 367 appearances for the Bavarian outfit including 19 games this term.

It seems the player is no longer untouchable and there could be an opportunity to secure his services for a cut-price fee in a few months as Bayern would not want to lose him for free.

