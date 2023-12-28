Paul Scholes claims Rasmus Hojlund will be unlocked by Christian Eriksen’s return to the team

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that Rasmus Hojlund was lucky to score his first Premier League goal but the return of Christian Eriksen will turn his form around.

According to The Daily Mail, the pundit, while speaking to Premier League Productions, claimed that Hojlund “does get a little bit of luck with the goal”.

Scholes was referring to the Dane’s Boxing Day matchwinner versus Aston Villa, where the player broke a streak of over 1000 minutes of Premier League football without a goal.

“He’s lucky he’s on the pitch. But as Michael [Owen] said, I think it’s always best when you have not been scoring goals, to not have time about it and act on instinct”.

The United legend did have some positive words to say about the forward as he said that he was happy for him to score and he put the ball in the only part of the net that he could have scored in.

“Look, so happy for the lad. It’s been a tough start to his Premier League career. Hopefully he can get up and running and score the goals he deserves to score”.

Hojlund himself was understandably delighted with the goal and speaking to Amazon Prime Video after the match, called himself “the happiest man alive right now”.

"I'm the happiest man alive right now" 😁 Rasmus Hojlund reflects on scoring his first Premier League goal#PLonPrime #MUNAVL pic.twitter.com/9IWCoiPwuR — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2023

The Metro also report that Scholes believes that Hojlund’s luck may also be turning for another reason.

The Peoples Person relayed a report that demonstrated that the young Dane is regularly starved of service and receives fewer passes than any Premier League striker.

However, the former England international believes that could soon be ending.

Scholes claims that the return of Christian Eriksen will be extremely beneficial to his compatriot.

“Christian Eriksen being in the team will help,” Scholes told Premier League Productions. “He makes a big difference. I don’t think he was especially brilliant tonight. But he is the player that when they got the ball – Fernandes as well – they know that if this boy makes the right run it will come”.

The former United number 18 had some final positive words for United fans by claiming the return of Eriksen, Varane and Casemiro in the not-too-distant future will lead to a brighter future for the club. “I think in three of four weeks this will be a different team”.

All United fans across the globe will be hoping this is the case.