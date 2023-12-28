“We’re happy and content”‘: Getafe boss Jose Bordalas waxes lyrical about Mason Greenwood’s loan spell



Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has praised Mason Greenwood’s impact since he left Manchester United to join the Spanish side on loan.

Greenwood has slowly been getting accustomed to life in La Liga and he seems to be getting back to his best.

During Getafe’s away game against Atletico Madrid, the Englishman was sensational and ran the show at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

He was crucial and helped his side to a 3-3 draw.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Greenwood is on the radar of some of Europe’s heavyweights despite the negativity he brings.

It was relayed that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are both admirers of the Carrington academy graduate and would be keen on adding him to their ranks.

Getafe are also interested in making the player’s stay at Estadio Coliseum permanent but are firmly aware they face significant competition from other clubs with bigger pockets.

Bordalas opened up on United’s acquisition of Greenwood and purred over the forward’s abilities.

He told Marca, “Well, with a lot of patience, with a lot of calm, aware that he had been out of action for a long time without playing and practically without training.”

“But we were confident because of the talent, because of the ability he had shown. Being able to go for a player of this level at Getafe is complicated, almost impossible.”

“And well, given the situation, we took a gamble on him. We are happy and content because we have a great player.”

“He is a good boy, he has fitted in really well and he just needs to learn a little more Spanish.”

Getafe return to action on January 2, when they host Rayo Vallecano.

