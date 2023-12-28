Will Fish puts in valiant effort despite late heartbreak in Edinburgh derby

Will Fish put in a brave effort at the heart of the Hibernian defence, but he could not stop a last-gasp winner for bitter rivals, Hearts, yesterday.

The Manchester-born defender has been an ever-present in the Hibs first eleven and of all Manchester United’s loanees this season, he is playing the most football by far.

The fruitful loan continues to prosper as despite the loss, the 20 year old will have gained valuable experience from such a tense and dramatic game.

The match started off in frenetic fashion as both sides were awarded a penalty for handball within the first 15 minutes of action. However, both clubs hit the post with their efforts and the game remained at 0-0 by half-time.

The second half saw Fish’s Hibs get on top slightly and a rapid counter attack was set up after the United academy player won a header in dominating fashion to spring a lightning quick break. However, striker Dylan Vente was denied by the Hearts keeper.

The home side pushed for a winner at Easter Road but it was the Tynecastle side that found one in late fashion.

Hearts’ captain, Lawrence Shankland, ran at the Hibs defence and despite Fish’s efforts to close his man down, the Scot curled in a wonderful top corner finish in the 93rd minute. This understandably sparked wild celebrations from the team in maroon and white.

Nonetheless, the Manchester born player should be proud of his efforts. Sofascore gave him a 7.2 rating, which is impressive in a game of this magnitude for one so young and when you consider Hearts are currently the third best team in Scotland, after Celtic and Rangers.

The youngster stood up tall for his team and was one of the most highly ranked players in his side.

He played the full 90 minutes and made a mammoth seven clearances to keep the Hearts’ attack at bay. Fish also blocked the ball twice and made three crucial interceptions. He also showed great composure by only giving away two fouls all game and not receiving a yellow card in such a competitive derby.

Despite only making one tackle in the match, he was a wall as no player was able to dribble past him.

Fish was not so strong in his duels though as he only won 50% of his four ground efforts and an unusually low 40% of his five aerial ones. This is typically an aspect of the game he excels at.

The United man was able to contribute offensively as he successfully dribbled the ball forward and was credited with making one key pass in the game. However, his pass rate accuracy of 66% was not his best night’s work.

All this means Hibs remain sixth in the table, while their cross-city rivals moved up to third place. They now lie eight points behind their neighbours.

Fish and company will be aiming to bounce back next Tuesday when they welcome Motherwell to Easter Road.

Despite the tough loss in a tight encounter, the United loanee certainly proved his worth to his side and from a United perspective, picked up more valuable experience in professional football.