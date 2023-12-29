A comprehensive list of which Manchester United players will be going to the African Cup of Nations this winter

Manchester United, like many Premier League teams, will be losing some key players to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) this winter, which will mean certain stars will miss a crucial part of the season.

The tournament begins on Saturday January 13th and if any of United’s players make it to the final, they will be out of action for the Red Devils until Sunday 11th of February.

The group stage ends on the 24th January, meaning all called up players will miss United’s crucial game against Tottenham on the 14th. However, Man United will have players representing two of the most successful nations such as Cameroon and Morocco, so fans can expect their players to miss much more domestic action.

The final of the competition is scheduled to occur on February 11th. This means players will probably be unavailable for an away day at Wolves on February 1st and probably the home game against West Ham on the 4th of the month. Should one of United’s players reach the final, they would also definitely miss a mammoth tie against Aston Villa on the day of the showpiece event.

It is unfortunate for the Red Devils as Tottenham, West Ham and Villa are all teams the Mancunian side are fiercely competing against to secure a top four spot. Results in these games will probably define the season.

Moreover, should the team beat Wigan in the FA Cup, the African contingent will miss the fourth round, which is scheduled for the end of next month.

Hannibal Mejbri has already rejected a chance to represent Tunisia in order to sort out a loan away from the club in the winter months.

Additionally, The Daily Star has reported that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has rejected the chance to play for Congo in the tournament. This will be welcome news to Red Devils fans, as loss of the Englishman would reduce the right back depth substantially. However, two United players will be affected with a third likely to join them.

Andre Onana

The Cameroonian keeper is certainly the biggest name and most discussed United player who will play. A great deal of hot air has been vented about the keeper’s start to life in England and it was unclear for a long time whether he would represent his nation, having previously retired due to tactical disagreements during the World Cup in 2022.

The United manager, Erik ten Hag, has claimed, “when he (Onana) is going there [AFCON], I think we have a strong couple of keepers with Bayindir and Tom Heaton so we are comfortable. Of course, we are hoping Onana is available as much as possible. But if not, we have two good keepers who can replace him”.

However, The Peoples Person relayed yesterday that the former Inter Milan goalkeeper is keen to delay his start as long as possible and miss a friendly for his nation, so he can play in the FA Cup game against Wigan on the 8th of January. Many were unsure whether he would risk his United place by leaving for the tournament but now fans will have their answer. It will be interesting to see how Turk, Altay Bayindir, does in his absence.

Sofyan Amrabat

Despite the fanfare around the Moroccan’s deadline day arrival, the move has turned into a bit of a damp squib to date. Amrabat’s side begin the tournament with games against the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Tanzania in Group F.

Having reached the semi-final of the previous World Cup, the Moroccans will believe they can certainly win the tournament, which is being held in the Ivory Coast. With a less than impressive start and the likely return of Casemiro and Mason Mount on the horizon, Amrabat is another player who risks losing his place long term after a month away from the club.

Amad Diallo

The young Ivorian has not kicked a ball in anger this season since picking up a serious injury in pre-season. The Ivory Coast have not named their final squad yet but with the 21 year old just back in training, it will be interesting to see if he is not called up or if he is, whether he goes or not.

The player was tipped to break into the first team after a great loan with Sunderland last year, and with the form of Antony and Facundo Pellistri’s inability to nail down a regular place, he may just fancy his chances.

Conversely, like Hannibal, he may go out on loan again to ensure he has regular game time, with Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich being touted yesterday as a possible destination.