Bayern Munich lead the race for Man United defender Raphael Varane

Bayern Munich have reportedly emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane.

On Wednesday, The Peoples Person reported that Bayern had joined the race to sign the Man United defender, with the player’s former club, Lens, also believed to be interested.

They join Real Madrid, who had already been named as a potential transfer destination for the French defender.

Los Blancos reportedly registered an interest in their former player after first-choice centre-back David Alaba was sidelined through injury.

Fabrizio Romano issued an update on Madrid’s potential pursuit of Varane on Wednesday, explaining that while the club had not yet made contact with Varane or Man United, internal discussions were being held to determine whether or not an offer should be put together for the player who helped Los Galacticos win four UEFA Champions League trophies.

Such interest in Varane would be of concern to United manager Erik ten Hag, who is believed to still consider the 30 year old to be an important player in his squad.

As a result, Ten Hag is believed to be unwilling to part ways with the centre-back during the January transfer window.

While it was previously reported that Varane has been hoping for United to trigger a one-year extension of his contract, conflicting reports have since emerged.

It was claimed that Varane could be interested in returning to Real Madrid given his less prominent role in United’s squad this season, even potentially taking a pay cut to make the deal happen.

While news outlets have already whipped up a media frenzy on Varane’s transfer links, Football Insider have decided to make their voices heard with a fresh update.

The British football news site claimed that Bayern Munich are now frontrunners in the race to sign Varane.

The reigning Bundesliga champions are allegedly looking to sign a new centre-back in January with Kim Min-Jae set to play in the Asian Cup while Noussair Mazraoui heads to the African Cup of Nations.

Should Ten Hag hope to keep Varane at Old Trafford as previously reported, he will have little choice other than to provide the seasoned centre-back with more playing time so as to prevent his patience from running ever thinner.