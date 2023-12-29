Borussia Dortmund full-back Ramy Bensebaini expresses interest in joining Man United



Manchester United overcame high-flying Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League on Boxing Day despite falling two goals behind at the end of the first half.

Manager Erik ten Hag was once again forced to make alterations at the back with Luke Shaw missing out due to illness. Diogo Dalot was once again asked to play on the left.

The Portuguese has done a decent job there but he is a right-back by trade and Tuesday’s selection once again highlighted the fact that the manager just does not trust Sergio Reguilon.

One LB out, one in?

The Spaniard has a break clause in his loan contract and could leave in January due to lack of minutes. He has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund in the winter.

Tyrell Malacia, who had become the first buy of the Ten Hag era, is yet to regain fitness and has also been linked with a surprise exit from the club.

With Shaw’s continued fitness struggles and with the manager often deploying him at the heart of defence, a place might be opening up for a recruit.

Algerian outlet La Gazette du Fennec have mentioned that Dortmund full-back Ramy Bensebaini has expressed a desire to join the Red Devils.

“As for Manchester United, we’ll see. I’m slowly getting older, I’m [nearly] 30 years old now, but we’ll see. God willing!”

Ramy Bensebaini wants to come to Manchester

The 28-year-old joined BVB in the summer after spending four years at Borussia Mönchengladbach and has begun life at his new home in impressive fashion.

He has played 21 times and registered an assist while helping his club finish on top of the Group of Death in this year’s Champions League.

His performances last season were even more noteworthy as he went on to score seven times and surely Dortmund will be expecting more from their new star and will have no plans of letting him leave so soon.

The Algerian, who will be heading to the Africa Cup of Nations, can also play as a centre-back and is valued at €12 million according to Transfermarkt.