Erik ten Hag refuses to be drawn on Anthony Martial’s illness



Erik ten Hag has confirmed Anthony Martial is still unwell.

The manager was asked at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest whether the Frenchman is still ill and whether it was serious.

“He’s unwell, he’s not available”, he replied bluntly.

It was an awkward moment in what was otherwise a very relaxed and cheery performance from the manager.

He then fielded a question about Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Hannibal and Martial all coming into the last six months of their United contracts and whether there was any news on them.

“We talk with the players and of course with their agents, so this is an internal process, between us, the players and their agents. I can’t debate this in here.”

The manager laughed when asked what setbacks he felt United had besides injuries.

“I can’t list that in a press conference, it takes 45 minutes to list all the injuries we have had.

“We have had 10 partnerships in centre backs for instance. That is only one thing. But I’ve also said many times, it can’t be an excuse.

“We have to win every game. And I think sometimes we have been pragmatic. But, for instance against Villa, you see our style, you see our identity, how we can play, how quick we can play, and also how we can build up from the back.

How do you make sure your full backs push higher?

“It depends from game to game, if you talk about tactics. Where are the spaces? At which moments, the timings, do you attack those spaces? It depends from game to game, at some parts of the game you want your full backs low.”

Ten Hag also confirmed that there would be no winter training camp this season.