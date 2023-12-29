Erik ten Hag says the squad for Nottingham Forest will be “similar” to the last one



Erik ten Hag says there will not be many additions to his squad ahead of Manchester United’s trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

Asked about players returning from injury, the boss said “It will be a similar squad as we had against Aston Villa.

“Mid-January we expect many players back. Mason [Mount], Casemiro, Martinez, Malacia, so we expect Harry Maguire, of course. We expect many players to return in January.”

The manager was attending the pre-match press conference ahead of the game and was asked if he had spoken to the INEOS team who will take control of football business at United following Sir Jin Ratcliffe’s 25% investment in the club.

“I didn’t have the time to speak with them but it will come & I look forward (to it). They want to work with me, I want to work with them. We’ll have conversations, meetings, so we will see.”

Asked if he expects them to be regulars at United’s training complex at Carrington, he replied:

“I’m focused on the game so far, so I said no, in this moment I don’t want to have distractions but in the coming days, weeks, there will be time for this, and then I’ll know more.”

The manager was pressed on whether the change in structure will motivate his team.

“We always want to win, it doesn’t matter who is the leader. We are appointed here in this area, we need a winning culture no matter who is in the lead, no matter who is the owner. But, of course, owners can inspire you.”

Ten Hag was also asked whether Andre Onana would be allowed to join up late with the Cameroon squad for AFCON in order to play against Wigan in the FA Cup.

“We’re talking, we have good relationships with all the federations,” he responded. “It’s also about Sofyan (Amrabat) and Hannibal.” It is interesting to note that he did not mention Amad Diallo, who is expected to be named in the Ivory Coast squad.

United’s match against the in-form Forest kicks off at 5.30pm tomorrow.