Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly’s contract terminated at Besiktas



LIfe after Manchester United is greener for many players, especially in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson period where the club has been dysfunctional.

However, that has not been the case for everyone, as Paul Pogba can attest to, and now, Eric Bailly will add his name to the list.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Ivorian has mutually terminated his contract at Turkish club Besiktas and is now a free agent.

Bailly’s rocky spell at the club never truly got going and reached a nadir recently when he was sent away from first-team activities, much like Jadon Sancho at United.

Since then, it was only a matter of time before a decision on his future arrived and it finally did today.

Former club Villarreal are interested in signing the player in a move that could be good for the player.

Villarreal is where Bailly established himself as one of world football’s most exciting talents all the way back in 2015.

It prompted Jose Mourinho, the then-United manager, to make Bailly his first signing at United head coach.

Injuries and erratic form never allowed the defender to establish a crucial role for himself in a team that wasn’t stable either.

United saw more than five people in the dugout (including caretakers) during his spell at the club.

Ultimately, his contract was allowed to expire in the summer and Besiktas took a chance on him.

However, after just eight appearances and 537 minutes of football, none of which was outstanding, he is at a crossroads in his career again.

