“I had to work exceptionally hard”: Scott McTominay opens up on his physical journey



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has explained that he had to be patient and work extremely hard to build up his fitness over the years.

This season, despite United struggling to put together a run of consistent results, McTominay is enjoying his most prolific campaign, both for club and country.

He is the Red Devils’ joint-top scorer alongside Rasmus Hojlund with six goals to his name.

During a season in which the United forwards have not been able to regularly come up with the goods, no doubt Ten Hag is thankful that McTominay has been able to chip in every once in a while.

McTominay was also instrumental in Scotland’s EURO 2024 Qualifying campaign.

Recently, he revealed that his sensational form in front of goal was partially motivated by a chat he held with Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

McTominay spoke to FourFourTwo and revealed that he is in the best shape of his career, but it didn’t come as easy as many would think.

The 27-year-old said, “I think people would have their eyes opened if they knew how hard players work in the gym, and the level of intensity that’s required to push yourself to hit those goals.”

“My body has been transformed over the past seven years. At 17 or 18 I was 70kg, at 6ft 3in; now I’m 85kg. I had to work exceptionally hard to put on muscle.”

“I spoke to Paul Pogba about it once: he said, ‘When you get to 23, you’ll put on the muscle.’ But it didn’t happen and I remember thinking, ‘Where is it then?!’”

The United star added, “I’m fortunate because I’ve always had a love of the gym. I like to see marginal gains and I’m competitive in there. The same goes for diet and sleep – I’d say I’m disciplined and that’s something I take pride in.”

McTominay did not start his side’s previous game vs. Aston Villa, in which Ten Hag’s men overcame a two-goal deficit to win 3-2.

The Carrington academy graduate will be hoping to be involved more when United take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

