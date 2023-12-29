Impressive statistics that prove Erik ten Hag’s tactics and style of play are working for Man United



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on his side’s style of play amidst stats that prove that his tactics are somewhat working.

This season, as a result of United’s inconsistent form and a number of poor displays, Ten Hag and his players have come under pressure and intense criticism.

Paul Scholes previously labelled the United boss as “naive” for his approach in big games.

Back in October after United’s derby defeat at the hands of Manchester City, Ten Hag shockingly claimed that he couldn’t replicate Ajax’s style of play at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman insisted that the attributes of the players currently available to him for selection suit something completely different from Ajax’s possession-based philosophy.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Ten Hag reiterated this stance once more and added that the United DNA also obliges him to break away from what he was accustomed to at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

According to stats published by Sky, there is enough reason to suggest that Ten Hag’s methods are working and the 53-year-old may indeed have a plan.

Sky reveals that the Red Devils are extremely adept at high ball-regains, which involves winning it off the opponent in advanced areas of the pitch.

Against Aston Villa, this tactic worked to great effect, especially in the second half, in which United were sensational.

Even during a difficult campaign, United rank among the top three for possession won in the final third and high turnovers resulting in a shot.

In terms of transition opportunities, the 20-time English champions also come in third position with 1002 chances.

United rank in fourth place for transitions reaching the final third of the pitch.

This term, Ten Hag’s side have managed two goals from fast breaks – a fifth-best in the Premier League.

During the United manager’s last season in the Netherlands with Ajax, Manchester City were the only team in Europe’s top seven leagues to have more possession than the Eredivisie giants.

While he is currently masterminding something completely different – contrary to the expectations of most United supporters – there are still reasons for optimism as the stats outlined suggest.

