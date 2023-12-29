Luke Littler is latest member of the Manchester United celebrity fan club

Luke Littler, the teenage dart sensation, is a huge Manchester United fan and is not afraid to show it.

The 16 year old has caused waves in the sport by racing into the fourth round of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The United fan will be aiming to go even further in the tournament but according to The Sun, has already “bagged” £35,000 for his work so far.

However, what will be of more interest to Red Devils’ fans is what Littler wants to do after the tournament.

The youngster claimed, “for Christmas, I got stuff for my Xbox, a controller, some gift cards and two tickets for the Manchester United stadium tour. So I will go to that after the Worlds. I’ve never done Tour before. Just watched a few games there”.

To compete at the highest level of your sport at the tender age of 16 not only requires extraordinary ability but also total confidence. Littler didn’t disappoint with his next comment.

When asked if he would be going on the stadium tour with the Sid Waddell Trophy, he retorted, “hopefully I’ll show them how to win one”.

Having only been born in 2007, Littler would have been six years old when his side last won the Premier League and a mere one year old when they last lifted the Champions League.

The darts sensation has also demonstrated his love for the club by celebrating like Marcus Rashford. After winning his match on Wednesday night to secure his passage to the next round, he “pointed his finger on his head like the forward does every time he scores a goal for the Red Devils”.

Littler posted a photo of his celebration on Instagram alongside one of Rashford to make it clear to all he was emulating his hero.

The post has already attracted over 17,000 likes and a huge amount of comments from his 55,000 followers.

He joins the growing list of celebrity United fans including A-listers like Rory Mcllroy and Julia Roberts.