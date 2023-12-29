Man United could again be forced to dip into loan market for a new striker



Goal-shy Manchester United overcame the odds to mount a remarkable comeback from two goals down to beat Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

United again showed why they are the comeback kings with manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop Antony and change the attacking line-up paying dividends.

Rasmus Hojlund broke his duck in the English top-flight but the Dutch manager knows the pitfalls of putting too much pressure on the 20-year-old.

Anthony Martial is not a good enough backup and Marcus Rashford excels on the left wing and the Dutchman will be desperate for some help in January.

ETH needs help

INEOS may have been announced as the new minority shareholders on Christmas Eve, but the Premier League will take up to eight weeks to ratify the deal.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will be taking charge of sporting affairs at the club, will not be able to financially help Ten Hag and incomings will depend on outgoings.

A new striker is the need of the hour considering the Red Devils have scored the third-lowest goals among all 20 teams in the league.

But as per Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, United will most likely once again rummage through the loan market in hopes of finding a temporary solution.

Apart from help up front, United might also need a midfielder and defender depending on how the injury crisis plays out.

Ten Hag has time and again hinted at knowing he would not be provided too much help and is waiting to get back his injured stars in a bid to improve his team’s performance.

Loan deals only

Last January, United brought in Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst who failed to impress and eventually did not earn permanent moves.

“And I think Erik ten Hag has always said ‘Look, when everyone is fit, that’s when you’ll start seeing a different Manchester United’ because there are so many injuries and I know I’m harking back to it, but there are so many injuries just now.

“And it’s that old cliché, it’ll be like a new signing when some of these players do come back. The likes of Lisandro Martinez and the likes of Casemiro as well.

“So, I can’t see big, big money being spent, but maybe Manchester United might have to look into the loan market again to try and see if they can do a deal, particularly with a striker,” Sheth told Givemesport.

Fans will once again not be too pleased and will hope Ten Hag can produce something special in the second half of the campaign.