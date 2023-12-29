Man United training clip shows where Amad Diallo excels over Antony



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s brave selection calls helped the team come back from two goals down to pip Aston Villa 3-2 on Boxing Day.

The Dutchman decided to bring in Marcus Rashford and play him on the left and shift Alejandro Garnacho to the right while dropping Antony to the bench.

The Mancunian showed glimpses of his old self as he grabbed the assist for the all-important first goal while he also had another assist chalked off by VAR for offside.

Antony has been poor

The Argentine was struggling to replicate the kind of impact he had against Everton recently but roared back into life as he grabbed a crucial brace.

Both wingers on the night tried to link up with striker Rasmus Hojlund, who ended his Premier League duck which was coincidentally the winning goal.

Dropping the Brazilian was the right thing to do considering his lack of impact with the former Ajax star yet to register a goal or assist this term.

Even more than the perceived lack of effectiveness, the Brazil international’s tendency to cut inside and run into traffic has come under criticism time and again.

Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer has also pointed out how the 23-year-old slows the game down instead of going for the opposition’s jugular and how he has a habit of overcomplicating things.

This was perfectly encapsulated in a recent Instagram training clip uploaded by the club’s official account which showed Antony and Amad Diallo taking on players one-on-one in a bid to score.

Amad vs Antony in training

The Ivorian was fast and direct as he beat Willy Kambwala before slotting home while the Brazilian did a couple of step-overs and body feints and ultimately scored but took a lot of time before doing so.

This is exactly why fans and pundits have criticised the right winger with many wanting to see what the former Atalanta starlet has to offer.

This was supposed to be his breakthrough campaign but he missed out till now due to a knee injury suffered during pre-season.

If Amad fails to earn significant minutes, there is a chance he might be sent out on loan with a host of Championship and Premier League clubs chasing his signature.

