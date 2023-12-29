Man United will not terminate Sofyan Amrabat’s loan early



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made quite a few bold selection calls for the crucial Premier League tie against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The changes in midfield and attack paid off handsomely as the Red Devils came back from two goals down at half-time to eventually triumph 3-2.

The manager opted to drop the underperforming Antony and Sofyan Amrabat with the Moroccan’s loan spell not going according to plan so far.

Ten Hag had worked with the player before during his time at FC Utrecht and believed the 27-year-old could come in and act as an alternative for the struggling Casemiro.

Amrabat loan has not worked out so far

Amrabat arrived on loan on deadline day with the Red Devils forking out an initial €10 million loan fee with the option of making it permanent for a further €20 million plus €5m in add-ons

However, the Fiorentina star has failed to live up to the hype, struggling to adjust to the pace of the Premier League.

Multiple reports have indicated that United have decided against making his temporary move permanent at the end of the season while Fabrizio Romano has indicated that the club are prepared to give the defensive midfielder time.

The player does not have a future at Fiorentina and AC Milan and Juventus were linked with moves for the Moroccan international with both outfits open to grabbing the player in January itself provided United are willing to terminate the loan.

Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence has seen Amrabat slip down the pecking order but with Casemiro still to regain fitness, Ten Hag needs Amrabat to try and reclaim the form that he showed last season for La Viola and the national team.

As per Tutto Mercato Web, United have no plans of letting the Moroccan leave during the winter transfer window but a concrete decision regarding next season is yet to be taken.

Amrabat to stay at United till next summer

“The future of Sofyan Amrabat is still to be written. After the transfer to Manchester United on the last day of the summer transfer market, the midfielder still has to understand whether the Red Devils will redeem him at the end of the season

“What is certain is that in the month of January Amrabat will remain in England, given that as gathered by the TMW editorial staff there is no possibility that the loan will be interrupted early.

“The footballer will participate in the Africa Cup of Nations with his Morocco but will subsequently return to base to finish his season in the Premier League and then understand what will become of his future.”

The player did not have a proper pre-season and took time to hit the ground running and is now leaving for Ivory Coast. Yet another poorly planned move on United’s part.