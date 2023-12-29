Manchester United eye bargain bid for AS Monaco star Youssouf Fofana

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to submit a transfer bid for AS Monaco central midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

Fofana has been on Man United’s radar since at least August this year when The Peoples Person reported that the club submitted a loan offer for Fofana that was rejected by the Ligue 1 side.

It is believed that United viewed Fofana as a backup option to Fiorentina central midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who the club succeeded in bringing in on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.

A month later, a report claimed that Fofana had been viewed by United as a potential replacement for Casemiro, who was at that point being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Last month, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano provided an update on United’s interest in the AS Monaco star, revealing that it remains too early to tell whether or not United will make a move for him, doubling down on the stance that he was simply a backup alternative to Amrabat.

He did suggest, however, that a summer move would be more likely than a January transfer given how much Monaco rely upon him.

Yesterday, journalist Rudy Galetti took to X to announce that United are indeed interested in taking concrete steps toward signing the French international.

🚨👀 #ManUTD are still monitoring with interest Youssouf #Fofana and are ready to take concrete steps for him soon. 📌 #ASMonaco ask for ~€30m to evaluate proposals for the 🇫🇷 CM, whose contract expires in 2025. 🐓⚽#Transfers #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2uJrRAkqwP — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) December 28, 2023

Fofana’s performances in Ligue 1 this season have demonstrated why Monaco are so reluctant to part ways with the holding midfielder, especially for a bargain fee of just £26 million.

In 15 league appearances, he has scored a goal and made three assists; respectable numbers for a defensive-minded midfielder.

He has shown strong passing ability, with an 82% passing accuracy per game, while also making good use of his height to win 64% of his aerial duels this season.

Fofana has also proven to be strong defensively, making 1.3 interceptions, 1.8 tackles, and 7.3 ball recoveries per game. (Stats via Sofascore)

With Sofyan Amrabat heading to the African Cup of Nations and Casemiro still on the road to recovery, Erik ten Hag may yet decide to pounce on Fofana sooner rather than later.