Manchester United lead race to sign Valencia wonderkid Javi Guerra for about €40 million



Manchester United’s midfield troubles this season, personified by the divisive presence of Scott McTominay have been the running theme of this season.

In the absence of Mason Mount, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Sofyan Amrabat for a large part of the season, teenager Kobbie Mainoo has had to almost hold together the entire midfield at times.

Another youngster could arrive soon to help him if recent reports are to be believed.

Spanish outlet Marca reports that United have overtaken Juventus in the race to sign Valencia’s Javi Guerra.

Guerra is one of the most exciting talents in La Liga right now and has firmly established himself in the first team after coming through Valencia’s academy.

The 20-year-old prodigy is the exact profile of player Erik ten Hag wants his defensive midfielder to be, with his adept dribbling skills, occasional goalscoring, and press-resistant passing making him an ideal fit at Old Trafford.

The report states that Guerra could be available for as little as €40 million due to Los Che’s financial troubles forcing them into selling.

Even still, Juventus will have difficulties matching that figure, leaving the path clear for United to sign the player.

Guerra’s contract runs till 2027 and has a release clause of €100 million, a figure deemed to be unrealistic for Valencia who need urgent money.

However, there is a chance that they hold on to Guerra till the summer, banking on his value and performances getting better and better.

A bidding war in January could give way to an unexpected windfall for the La Liga side who could even get close to their release clause.

Therefore, United would need to act quickly and take advantage of the current situation to snap up Guerra who undoubtedly looks to be on his way to superstardom sooner rather than later.

