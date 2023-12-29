Mary Earps to receive an MBE in the New Years honours list

The King’s New Years honours have been revealed and Manchester United shot-stopper, Mary Earps caps off a fantastic 2023 by being awarded an MBE.

She was one of three Lionesses recognised in the honours list alongside Lauren Hemp, who also gets an MBE, and Millie Bright who has received an OBE.

The recognition comes after England women followed up their Euros triumph by reaching the final of the World Cup where they were beaten by Spain.

It is the latest in a long line of individual awards Earps has received, most recently being crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Earps also was applauded for taking on sporting giants Nike and winning, after they initially refused to produce replica goalkeeper shirts at the World Cup.

At club level, Earps helped United to a second place finish in the League, securing them Champions League football for the first time.

Earps won the Golden Glove after keeping a record 14 clean sheets.

She then followed that up by winning the Golden Glove at the World Cup.

Earps was also awarded an honorary doctorate by Loughborough University before the Winter break for her services to football.

Last year, fellow England teammates Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and the now retired Ellen White were all recognised in the honours list.

Meanwhile, there is much speculation circulating around Earps’ future at United.

It is thought she will be heading to London when the January transfer window opens, with Arsenal her preferred destination.